Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $20.33 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 203,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haemonetics by 40.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Haemonetics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $751,488. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

