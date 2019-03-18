Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $441,099.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,289.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,731 shares of company stock worth $1,625,768. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Repligen stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

