Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 18,060 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11,588.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $22.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

