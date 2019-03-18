LPL Financial LLC Has $921,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

