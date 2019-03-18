LPL Financial LLC Has $981,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 475,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 133,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $6,569,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock worth $27,895,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

