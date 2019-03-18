LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

LTC stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,750,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $4,428,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 11,804.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

