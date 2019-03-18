Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 438 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,908,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,378 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,692,759,000 after purchasing an additional 509,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,366,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 363.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,343,930,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.47 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 912,661 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,979. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

