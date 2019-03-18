Luna Innovations (LUNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.59

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 323483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luna Innovations from $4.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 130,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 29.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 177,962 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

