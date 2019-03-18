Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 4,561 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $869,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,320. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $194.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

