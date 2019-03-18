MagicCoin (MAGE) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. MagicCoin has a market cap of $97,564.00 and $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000390 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MagicCoin is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,304,886 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,886 coins. MagicCoin’s official website is magiccoin.io. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio.

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

