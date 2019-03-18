Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $307,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

