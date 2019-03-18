Manikay Partners LLC Invests $7.26 Million in Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,056,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000. Government Properties Income Trust comprises about 0.7% of Manikay Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Manikay Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Government Properties Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 145.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOV opened at $28.79 on Monday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, FBR & Co set a $23.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

