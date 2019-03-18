Manikay Partners LLC Purchases New Position in BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,134,000. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Manikay Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BHP Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 693.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 594,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,605,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 910.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group PLC has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

