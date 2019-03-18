Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $246,000 Position in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.07.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $146,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $115,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $2,126,975.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

