Marcio A. Sandri Sells 3,700 Shares of Owens Corning (OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,655.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,590. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $53.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,257,000 after buying an additional 51,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $52,991,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42,275.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 94,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 94,275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 81,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

