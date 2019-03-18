Marshall Wace LLP Invests $6.65 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $106.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.
Read More: Rule of 72
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.