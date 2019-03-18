Masari One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,299.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00001952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Masari has a market capitalization of $814,972.00 and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022082 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 10,397,290 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.