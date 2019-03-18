Masco Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.15. 4,508,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,240. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Masco had a return on equity of 520.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Masco to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $927,134.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

