Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

