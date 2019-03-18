Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Increases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,142,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 209.4% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $102.44 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $258.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $317,789.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $298,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Macquarie set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

