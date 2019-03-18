Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $235,703.00 and approximately $188,775.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028183 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000820 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Max Property Group

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,634,831 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

