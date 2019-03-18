Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Lessened by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 52,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.11.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $185.33 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

