Menta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,700 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,170,994.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Lloyd bought 5,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,884 shares of company stock worth $1,274,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Menta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 17,700 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/menta-capital-llc-acquires-shares-of-17700-oceanfirst-financial-corp-ocfc.html.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.