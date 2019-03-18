Menta Capital LLC Buys New Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,605,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,562,000 after acquiring an additional 247,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Buys New Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/menta-capital-llc-buys-new-stake-in-pros-holdings-inc-pro.html.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.