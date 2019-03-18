Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 48,449 Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Rambus by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $14.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director David A. Shrigley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,519.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $388,084.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,994.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $820,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

