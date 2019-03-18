Menta Capital LLC Sells 5,416 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

Menta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 83,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $39.69 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 793.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/menta-capital-llc-sells-5416-shares-of-cardiovascular-systems-inc-csii.html.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are primarily catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.