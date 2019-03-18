Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Stake Decreased by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 644,670 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $39,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,875,000 after buying an additional 522,994 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,090,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

