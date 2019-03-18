Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061,560 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,555,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,118,000 after purchasing an additional 853,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Metlife by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,981,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Metlife by 4,191.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NYSE:MET opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

