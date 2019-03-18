Metronome (MET) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00023777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $5.60 and $13.77. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $180,523.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00387741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.01659674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 10,725,760 coins and its circulating supply is 8,963,636 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.