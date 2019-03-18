Micro Focus International (MCRO) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Micro Focus International to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,235 ($16.14) to GBX 1,469 ($19.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,536.90 ($20.08).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 1,903 ($24.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.22. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 782.20 ($10.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,930 ($25.22). The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a GBX 45.22 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $43.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Richard Atkins sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93), for a total value of £22,815 ($29,811.84).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

