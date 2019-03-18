Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stake Lifted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,193,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 67,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,408,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,163,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

