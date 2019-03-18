Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.17.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $184,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $404,628. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $228,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

