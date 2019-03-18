Minco Silver (MSV) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) rose 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 104,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 22,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

