MinexCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00006154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Exmo and HitBTC. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $41,154.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00386177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.01653468 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $700.72 or 0.17311211 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,210,750 coins and its circulating supply is 5,355,889 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.