Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Encana Corp (ECA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 982,146 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ECA opened at $7.26 on Monday. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In other news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 5,200 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 36,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,547.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $186,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECA. TheStreet raised shares of Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

