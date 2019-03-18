Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (EMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,339,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 634,853 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,106,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 309,284 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $6,083,000.

EMD stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

