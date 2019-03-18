Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,226 Shares of Braskem SA ADR (BAK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Braskem SA ADR (NYSE:BAK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 320.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 958,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braskem by 236.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 286,156 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Braskem by 104.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 509,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 259,967 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Braskem by 68.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 135,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth $1,525,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Braskem alerts:

NYSE:BAK opened at $28.72 on Monday. Braskem SA ADR has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,226 Shares of Braskem SA ADR (BAK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-sells-1226-shares-of-braskem-sa-adr-bak.html.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem SA ADR (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.