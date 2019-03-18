Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

MGEN opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 316.11%. Analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.