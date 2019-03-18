Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $8,020,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of HON opened at $155.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

