Mitie Group (MTO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.78 ($2.55).

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.40. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 211 ($2.76).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

