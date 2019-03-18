Mobileiron (MOBL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobileiron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

MOBL stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 27.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 4,954.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 19.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the third quarter valued at $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally.

