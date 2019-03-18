Monero Original Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (XMO)

Monero Original (CURRENCY:XMO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Monero Original has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of Monero Original was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Original coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00012711 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Original has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.01325380 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015046 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Monero Original Profile

Monero Original is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2018. Monero Original’s total supply is 16,677,397 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Original is /r/MoneroOriginalXMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Original’s official website is monero-original.org. Monero Original’s official Twitter account is @monero_original.

Buying and Selling Monero Original

Monero Original can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Original directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Original should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Original using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

