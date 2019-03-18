Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $65.16 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

