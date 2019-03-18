Morgan Stanley (MS) Holdings Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after purchasing an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,267,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,018 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4,072.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,548,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,572,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $43.33 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

