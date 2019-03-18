Morgan Stanley Sells 84,996 Shares of Cray Inc. (CRAY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cray were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 1,179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cray during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cray by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cray alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 86,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,966,414.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,048.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 63,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,411,219.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,341.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAY opened at $25.16 on Monday. Cray Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Cray had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/morgan-stanley-sells-84996-shares-of-cray-inc-cray.html.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.