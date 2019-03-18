MorphoSys (MOR) PT Set at €114.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €114.00 ($132.56) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.30 ($117.79).

MorphoSys stock opened at €85.90 ($99.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a twelve month high of €124.90 ($145.23).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

