Mosaic Capital (M) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of CVE M opened at C$4.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.48. Mosaic Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.51.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

