MSG Networks (MSGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,585,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,233 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 901,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,929,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,480,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.