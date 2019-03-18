MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys Shares of 36,900 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $77,126.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $439,808. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

