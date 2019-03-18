MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,405,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,358,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 184,789 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 528,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 777,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,973 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang bought 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $128,789.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,086 shares of company stock valued at $958,210. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $11.18 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AOSL. ValuEngine downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

